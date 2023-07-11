A historic step! Turkey gives green flag to Sweden’s NATO bid, here’s how it all went down

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance after months of blocking the country’s application.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described Turkey’s move as a “historic” step. He told a news conference, “I’m glad to announce…that President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification.”

He added that a “clear date” could not be given for Sweden’s entry to NATO as this depended on Turkey’s parliament.

In his reaction to the decision, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, “I am very happy, it is a good day for Sweden.”

Sweden and Finland announced their intent to join NATO last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined the group formally in April. NATO’s Stoltenberg said Turkey and Sweden addressed the former’s “legitimate security concerns” and Sweden has made amendments to its constitution and changed its laws. It has also expanded its counter-terrorism operation against the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) and resumed arms exports to Turkey.

Besides Turkey, Hungary is yet to ratify Sweden’s membership. Talking about Hungary Stoltenberg said the nation has made it clear that it will not be the last to ratify. “I think that problem will be solved,” he added.

Reactions to Turkey backing Sweden’s NATO entry

US President Joe Biden said he welcomed Erodgan’s commitment to proceed with “swift ratification”. “I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey on enhancing defence and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area,” a statement from the White House read.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter that this was a “historic moment” for NATO and it “makes us all safer”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the path is “finally clear” for Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s membership. “Our joint efforts have paid off. As 32, we are all safer,” she wrote on Twitter.