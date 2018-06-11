80-story 3 World Trade Center to open after years of delays

​​​
An 80-story office building set to open at the World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

By: | New York | Published: June 11, 2018 2:22 AM
World Trade Center, Richard Rogers, skyscraper, new york skyscraper, world news Its 62-foot (19-meter) lobby faces the National Sept. 11 Museum. (Representational image: AP)

An 80-story office building set to open at the World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood. Tomorrow’s ribbon-cutting for the 1,079-foot (329-meter) 3 World Trade Center marks a major step in the rebuilding of the site. The new USD 2.7 billion building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Rogers, is the fifth-tallest building in New York City.

Its 62-foot (19-meter) lobby faces the National Sept. 11 Museum. It consists of an 80-story tower straddling a 17-story “podium.” Tenants will include the advertising firm 3M and consultants McKinsey & Co. Construction of the building was stalled for years by lack of financing and disputes between developer Larry Silverstein and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

