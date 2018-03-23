8-year-old girl uses Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal to get puppy, find out how

Brendan Greeley’s 8-year-old daughter used the Cambridge Analytica scandal to her advantage.

Cambridge Analytica and Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook are embroiled in a big controversy but imagine if one can use the international row to its advantage. Well, an 8-year-old girl has managed to get herself a puppy using the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal. Brendan Greeley, an economics journalist, took to Twitter and posted the ingenious way his daughter asked for a puppy.

Having the knowledge that her father has been following the Cambridge Analytica story closely, little Greeley turned to page 13 of his newspaper to plead for a puppy.

Having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda pic.twitter.com/GPlS3gSj5S — Brendan Greeley (@bhgreeley) March 21, 2018

In a bold handwriting, she wrote: “CAN I PLEASE GET A PUPPY?” right above the headline which read ‘Questions swirl over Cambridge Analytica’. “A real one,” she emphasised right below.

The tweet soon became viral and gathered over 30,000 retweets and over 1.5 lakh likes in no time. Users reacting to the tweet asked Greeley to buy his daughter a puppy. It was even retweeted by none other than the famous Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Soon the pressure on the economic journalist got so much that he had to give in to his daughter’s wish of having a puppy.

We told her she could have a puppy. You win, #teampuppy. You win. pic.twitter.com/lg16vPlUiX — Brendan Greeley (@bhgreeley) March 22, 2018

Greeley tweeted that he would get his daughter a puppy. He also requested everyone who had asked him to get a puppy to donate to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the SPCA.

“Our daughter, 8, loves going to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Maryland… last month she donated $62 of her allowance. The Anne Arundel SPCA is her charity of choice. Please make it yours, too” read the statement accompanying the tweet.

Greeley also shared a heartwarming picture of his daughter’s reaction when she got to know she would get the puppy she wanted.