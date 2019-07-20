8 killed due to monsoon related incidents in Sri Lanka

Till Saturday eight people have been killed due to monsoon related incidents. (File photo)

At least eight people have been killed and over 700 homes damaged due to monsoon-related incidents in Sri Lanka’s central and southern region, authorities said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka is witnessing inclement weather since Thursday and is likely to witness continuous rain for a few days in the central, western and south western regions.

Till Saturday eight people have been killed due to monsoon related incidents.

“Seven deaths have been reported from the central hill areas. Landslide warnings have been issued in the central hill areas,” Pradeep Kodippily, the disaster management center’s spokesman, said.

The eighth death was reported when a tree fell on a motor cycle from Southern part of the country, police said.

Kodippily said the people have been warned of the impending landslides in the south western hilly region of Imbulpe in the Ratnapura district.

Fishing society groups said around 200 fishermen with their 30 boats are believed to be trapped in the gusty winds in the seas.

They had ventured for fishing from the western coastal regions on Thursday.

“Over 700 homes have been partially damaged by earth slips in the central regions,” disaster managements officials added.