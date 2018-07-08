8 dead, dozens missing in Japan flood, heavy rain (Image: ANI)

At least eight people were killed and two million were forced to flee their homes due to massive flood and heavy rain in large areas of south-western Japan.

As per CNN, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of Japan informed that at least 51 people were injured and another 25 people are missing.

Residents are being evacuated from areas of stricken Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, in south-western Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency sent a high-level alert in large areas of western Japan, while it has lifted the warning in other regions.

Heavy downpour is expected to continue through Sunday in the west and the east.