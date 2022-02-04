60 years of blockade imposed by the US has caused economic losses to Cuba: envoy

According to him, “Its effects have constrained the scope of economic development, being designed to impede trading relations with third countries, because maximum possible obstruction of banking and other financial operations deter foreign investment and cut off all sources of revenue.

Cuba on Thursday (February 3, 2022) condemned the continuance for over 60 years of the criminal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US on February 3, 1962. “This blockade has escalated to become the most complex, prolonged and inhuman act of economic warfare ever committed against any nation. The losses accumulated during this time amount to over USD 144,413,400,000 at current prices,” says Alejandro Simancas Marín, ambassador of Cuba to India.

According to him, “Its effects have constrained the scope of economic development, being designed to impede trading relations with third countries, because maximum possible obstruction of banking and other financial operations deter foreign investment and cut off all sources of revenue.

It is an essentially extraterritorial policy, in breach of international law, which uses pressure, blackmail and penalties in seeking to isolate Cuba and penalize those that establish any trading, commercial or financial links with the country. It has never had the least shred of legitimacy or moral justification.’’

India & Cuba

“This policy of economic siege is met with practically unanimous and universal rejection. We deeply thank the Government and people of India for its permanent support to Cuba in demanding the lifting of the blockade. Against this criminal US act, solidarity is the greatest force,” Ambassador Alejandro Simancas Marín said.

Cuba & Blockade

Adding, “Despite the blockade, the strengths of the Cuban socialist system and the unity of the Cuban people have enabled the country to avoid the economic collapse it envisioned. And to reach an outstanding level of humanity, while making unquestionable gains in terms of social justice and bringing about a gradual transformation in economic and production structure aimed at sustainable growth.

Statement from Havana

According to an official statement, the coercive economic measures have reached unprecedented degrees of severity, since 2019. Now, in an attempt to block fuel supplies to Cuba, several measures of non-conventional warfare, which are inapplicable in peacetime, are being enforced.

The statement also highlights the problems the country has faced in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. In the context of the efforts addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the intensification of the blockade it impacted Cuba’s access to medicines and supplies and caused hindrance to its attempts to develop vaccines.