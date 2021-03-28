  • MORE MARKET STATS

6 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in northern Mexico

March 28, 2021 10:39 AM

The Cessna had taken off from the city of Hermosillo in Sonora on a flight to Tucson, Arizona, when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Mexico plane crash, northern Mexico border state of Sonora, Sonora state government economic development, flight to Tucson, ArizonaA small plane heading for Arizona crashed in the northern Mexico. (Representative Image, Reuters Image)

A small plane heading for Arizona crashed in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora on Saturday, killing six people and injuring another, authorities said.

The dead included a Sonora state government economic development official, Leonardo Ciscomani. The pilot was also among the dead. The state prosecutors’ office said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

