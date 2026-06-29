For years, Venezuela has been battling one crisis after another. The country suffered from hyperinflation, frequent power cuts, a mass migration of its people, political unrest, international sanctions and an economy that almost collapsed.

Things had finally started looking a little better in 2026. Oil production was picking up again. Foreign investors had begun showing interest. International lenders were slowly reopening talks, and energy companies were once again exploring business opportunities in the country after years of staying away.

But just as Venezuela appeared to be moving towards recovery, disaster struck. On the evening of June 24, two powerful earthquakes hit the country’s northern coast within less than a minute.

The first was a magnitude 7.2 foreshock. Just 39 seconds later, a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake followed. The quakes ripped through the San Sebastián fault system near Yumare and shook several major regions, including Caracas, La Guaira, Carabobo, Miranda, Yaracuy and Aragua.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit Venezuela since 1900. So far, more than 1,400 people have been confirmed dead, and rescue workers are still searching through collapsed buildings. Independent organisations tracking missing people believe the number of those still unaccounted for could be much higher because of Venezuela’s restricted media environment.

For a country that had only recently started to recover, the timing could hardly have been worse.

Damage already estimated at $6.7 billion

Just three days after the earthquake, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) began measuring the destruction using its RAPIDA system. The technology uses satellite images, earthquake models and population data to estimate damage even before rescue teams can fully reach affected areas.

Its first estimate was staggering. The earthquakes caused around $6.7 billion in direct physical damage, with losses likely ranging anywhere between $4.7 billion and $8.7 billion.

That amount alone is equal to nearly 6% of Venezuela’s annual economic output, wiped out in less than a minute.

According to the UNDP, nearly 1.7 million buildings were located in the areas affected by the earthquake. Around 8.6 million people experienced moderate to strong shaking, while nearly 2.1 million people felt the most severe tremors. Reports from the ground later confirmed major power outages across these areas.

The real cost could be much higher

The UNDP says the current estimate is only the beginning. The $6.7 billion figure only covers direct physical damage such as destroyed homes, buildings, shops and other economic assets.

It does not include damage to roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure. It also does not account for business losses, disruption to jobs, or the massive cost of rebuilding entire communities.

Based on previous disasters around the world, experts say the total economic impact usually ends up being 1.5 to 3 times higher than the initial estimate of physical damage. That means Venezuela’s total losses could eventually reach somewhere between $10 billion and $20 billion, and possibly even more if rebuilding costs continue to rise because of the country’s already weak infrastructure and struggling institutions.

Earlier estimates from the US Geological Survey (USGS) models suggested total losses could range from less than $10 billion to as much as $100 billion, reporting that its hard to calculate the full impact of such a massive disaster in a country where reliable data has become scarce over the years.

Venezuela has very little money left to deal with another crisis

The earthquake itself was devastating, but Venezuela’s financial situation makes the disaster even harder to manage. Before the disaster, the country was already carrying an estimated $240 billion in liabilities, according to NYT.

Much of that comes from unpaid government debt and legal cases brought by foreign companies whose assets were taken over during the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

Unlike countries that quickly receive emergency funding after natural disasters, Venezuela cannot easily borrow billions of dollars for reconstruction. Its relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also been strained for years.

Under Maduro, the government repeatedly criticised the IMF and kept its distance from the institution. Venezuela had only recently restarted formal talks with the IMF after Maduro was removed from power in January 2026.

Aid has started coming in, but it is nowhere close to what Venezuela needs

The first round of international help has arrived, but experts say it is only a small part of what Venezuela will eventually need. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an initial $200 million to support reconstruction.

The Trump administration has also announced $150 million in aid. The money will be delivered through United Nations agencies and humanitarian organisations. Meanwhile, the United States has also sent search-and-rescue teams, military aircraft to help transport supplies, and temporarily relaxed some sanctions until October 23 so the Venezuelan government can carry out earthquake-related financial transactions that would otherwise have been blocked.

However, all other US sanctions on Venezuela remain in place.

When compared with expected losses of $10 billion to $20 billion or even more, this assistance barely scratches the surface.

Oil has survived

There is at least one piece of good news. So far, Venezuela’s oil industry appears to have escaped major damage. The country’s biggest refining complex on the Paraguaná Peninsula, located not far from the earthquake zone, is still operating normally.

Chevron, which produces roughly one-quarter of Venezuela’s total oil output, has also said its facilities remain unaffected. If production continues without major interruptions, oil could provide much of the money needed for recovery.

Why GDP could still rise

Before the earthquakes, economists expected Venezuela’s economy to grow this year as oil production and exports were recovering. Some even forecast growth of up to 8% despite a slow first quarter. Ironically, the earthquake could push GDP even higher because the money spent on rebuilding homes, roads and hospitals is counted as new economic activity. But economists say higher growth figures would hide the real impact of the disaster, as they cannot reflect the lives lost, the families left homeless or the damage caused by the quake.