6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia’s Timor island – geophysics agency

Written by Reuters
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Timor island on Thursday, its geophysics agency (BMKG) said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding there is no potential for tsunami.

The agency said the epicentre of the quake was on land at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles), adding it was felt in Kupang, a city in the East Nusa Tenggara province on the western side of Timor island.

Christa Elim, a Kupang resident, said she and her husband ran out of a shophouse after feeling tremors.

“It was quite strong. I felt it twice like I was shoved off a chair,” she said via telephone.

There were no immediate reports of damage. A spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 16:37 IST

