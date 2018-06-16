5 terrorists, 3 soldiers killed on Afghanistan border: Pakistan Army

At least five terrorists were killed as Pakistani forces retaliated cross-border attacks by militants from the Afghan side, the Pakistani military said in a statement. (Reuters)

At least five terrorists were killed as Pakistani forces retaliated cross-border attacks by militants from the Afghan side, the Pakistani military said in a statement. The army statement said that the terrorists attacked from across the border on Pakistani border posts in North Waziristan tribal region on Friday.

“Terrorists from across the Pakistan-Afghan border attempted multiple physical and fire raids on Pakistan Army posts in Shawal, North Waziristan Agency. Security forces valiantly repulsed all attempts to overrun posts and inflicted major damage,” the statement from the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The statement further added that three personnel of the Pakistan army also got killed during the exchange of fire. Identities of the killed militants were not revealed yet.

Pakistan is investing heavily to construct a chain-link fence at its over 2,000-km-long border with Afghanistan, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to restrict the penetration of militants into Pakistani territory from Afghanistan.