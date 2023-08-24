scorecardresearch
5 people, 6 injured in mass shooting at biker bar in California

KCAL News, a local news outlet from California, said that a ‘domestic tiff’ between an ex-law officer and his wife escalated quickly leading to the mass shooting.

Written by Breaking News Desk
According to CBS News, at least nine people were shot at during the clash. (Reuters file photo)

Mass shooting latest news: At least five people were killed while six others are battling for their lives at a nearby hospital after a mass shooting at a biker bar in California today. Latest reports say that the suspected shooter is dead now. However, there is no clarity on the circumstances in which he died.

KCAL News, a local news outlet from California, said that a ‘domestic tiff’ between an ex-law officer and his wife escalated quickly leading to the mass shooting. According to CBS News, at least nine people were shot at during the clash. 

The historic biker bar – Cook’s Corner bar – is located at 19000 block of Santiago Canyon Road in California’s Orange County. Local officials said they were monitoring the shootout. There is still no official word on how the suspect was killed – whether he took his own life after opening fire at the bar or he was killed after law-enforcement officials reached the spot.

Cops have issued ‘SigAlert’ for roads leading up to the bar. This means that people are being advised to stay away from the shooting site. CBS News says that the FBI personnel are also reaching the shooting site to assist the local authorities in the probe.      

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 09:44 IST

