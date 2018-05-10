​​​
  3. 5 most wanted leaders of ISIS just captured, tweets US President Donald Trump

5 most wanted leaders of ISIS just captured, tweets US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five "most wanted" leaders of the Islamic State militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq.

By: | Washington | Published: May 10, 2018 8:28 PM
Donald Trump, most wanted leaders of ISIS, Islamic State militant group, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Iraq, US president “Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details. (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five “most wanted” leaders of the Islamic State militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq. “Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details. Iraq had described the capture of the Islamic State commanders as “some of the most wanted” leaders of the group. The list did not include Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top