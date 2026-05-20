A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on May 20. “The quake registered an intensity of 5+ on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7,” reported the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

While the meteorological agency issued the earthquake warning with a focus near Okinawa Main Island, no tsunami threat was issued in relation to the quake at the time of writing. 50 km depth was recorded.

Towns impacted by the shockwaves included those in Japan’s Kagoshima and Okinawa Prefectures. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

This is a developing story.