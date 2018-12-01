41st US President George HW Bush passes away at 94

By: | Updated: December 1, 2018 11:11 AM

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of United States passed away today at the age of 94.

George Bush, George HW Bush, George HW Bush dead, George HW Bush passed away, George HW Bush death, George HW Bush wife, George HW Bush son, US President, US president dead, World newsGeorge Herbert Walker Bush. (Reuters)

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of United States passed away today at the age of 94. George HW Bush was the father of 43rd US President George W. Bush. Senior Bush took his last breath, months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush in April 2018. Family spokesperson, Jim McGrath, confirmed the death of the former US President at 10:10 PM Central time. According to a New York Times report, Bush was suffering from a form of Parkinson’s disease due to which he had to use a wheelchair in the recent years.

George Herbert Walker Bush’s son George W. Bush took to Twitter to issue a statement about his father’s death. He said, “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

According to Reuters, George HW Bush was the US President who presided over the end of the Cold War and he also routed Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army. However, he lost his chance for a second term to the office after breaking a no-new-taxes pledge. Bush Sr. was a President who lived longer than any of his predecessors.

The official Twitter handle of the Republican National Committee while sharing the news about his death wrote,”George H.W. Bush: patriot, public servant, and President of the United States. Rest in Peace, 41.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. 41st US President George HW Bush passes away at 94
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition