41st US President George HW Bush passes away at 94

George Herbert Walker Bush. (Reuters)

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of United States passed away today at the age of 94. George HW Bush was the father of 43rd US President George W. Bush. Senior Bush took his last breath, months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush in April 2018. Family spokesperson, Jim McGrath, confirmed the death of the former US President at 10:10 PM Central time. According to a New York Times report, Bush was suffering from a form of Parkinson’s disease due to which he had to use a wheelchair in the recent years.

George Herbert Walker Bush’s son George W. Bush took to Twitter to issue a statement about his father’s death. He said, “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush https://t.co/wDD0vnlN8U pic.twitter.com/t7UsDYSKY8 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 1, 2018

According to Reuters, George HW Bush was the US President who presided over the end of the Cold War and he also routed Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army. However, he lost his chance for a second term to the office after breaking a no-new-taxes pledge. Bush Sr. was a President who lived longer than any of his predecessors.

George H.W. Bush: patriot, public servant, and President of the United States. Rest in Peace, 41. pic.twitter.com/lU0I3MXR6V — GOP (@GOP) December 1, 2018

The official Twitter handle of the Republican National Committee while sharing the news about his death wrote,”George H.W. Bush: patriot, public servant, and President of the United States. Rest in Peace, 41.”