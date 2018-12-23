4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Representative Image: Reuters

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Sindhupalchowk district in Nepal early Sunday morning, creating panic among the residents. The quake was felt at 5.06 am (local time) in Sindhupalchowk district, 80-km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Department of Nepal.

The tremor was also felt in Kathmandu, the capital city of the country. However, there were no reports of any loss of lives or properties due to the quake.