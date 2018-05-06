30 killed and wounded in Afghanistan bombing

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past. (AP)

An Afghan official says at least 30 people were “killed and wounded” in a bomb blast inside a mosque in eastern Khost province that was being used as a voter registration center. Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed Sunday’s attack and provided the approximate toll. Baser Bena, spokesman for the provincial police chief, also confirmed the attack in Khost city, the provincial capital. Neither had an exact figure for casualties.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past. IS is not known to have a presence in Khost, but has expanded its footprint into other areas in recent years. Last month, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in Kabul, killing 60 people and wounding at least 130 others.