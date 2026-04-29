The Pentagon has released the first official cost estimate for the ongoing conflict with Iran, putting the military’s price tag at $25 billion. The figure was disclosed by a senior defense official during a high-stakes congressional hearing on Wednesday, marking the first time the public has received a clear accounting of the war’s financial toll since it began two months ago.

The revelation comes as President Donald Trump’s administration faces growing pressure over the war’s popularity and its impact on the American treasury ahead of the approaching midterm elections.

Munitions drive high costs

Jules Hurst, the Acting Pentagon Comptroller, provided the estimate while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee. Hurst clarified that the majority of the $25 billion spent since late February has gone toward munitions and military supplies.

However, the estimate is considered a “baseline” figure, as it does not yet include:

Infrastructure Repairs: The cost of rebuilding Middle Eastern bases damaged during the exchange of fire.

The cost of rebuilding Middle Eastern bases damaged during the exchange of fire. Equipment Replacement: Long-term costs for replacing gear lost or worn down in combat.

Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the committee, welcomed the disclosure after weeks of seeking clarity. “I’m glad you answered that question,” Smith told Hurst. “We’ve been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one’s given us the number”

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Economic fallout: Gasoline and Groceries

The war, which began with surprise strikes on February 28, 2026, has caused significant disruptions to global trade. The shutdown of key energy routes in the Persian Gulf has directly affected the American consumer’s wallet.

Disruptions in oil and natural gas shipments have reportedly caused a spike in the prices of agricultural products, including fertilizers, adding to the broader cost-of-living crisis.

The human and military toll

Despite a current fragile ceasefire, the U.S. maintains a massive military footprint in the region. As per Aljazzera report, 13 U.S. troops have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict to date. The Pentagon continues to keep three aircraft carriers and tens of thousands of additional forces stationed in the Middle East as a deterrent.

Public support for the conflict continues to erode as the financial and human costs mount. A new Ipsos poll released this week shows that President Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 34%, the lowest of his current term.