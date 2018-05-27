22 killed as Uganda bus rams into tractor and truck

The accident happened last night in Kiryandongo, about 220 km north of the capital Kampala.

At least 22 people including three children died when a bus hit a tractor driving with no lights at night and a truck in northern Uganda, police said today. “Evacuation teams are working tirelessly to rescue the injured”, said Ugandan police spokeswoman Emilian Kayima, adding that all three drivers had died. The accident happened last night in Kiryandongo, about 220 km north of the capital Kampala. The bus collided first with the tractor before hitting a truck transporting beer. Local media said the death toll exceeded 30. Uganda has one of the worst records for road safety, due to the poor condition of vehicles and roads as well as dangerous driving. More than 9,500 people died in a road accident in the country between 2015 and 2017, according to figures from the transport ministry, with the situation worsening each year.