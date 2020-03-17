2020 US Presidential Election: Key takeaways from Joe Biden versus Bernie Sanders Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

2020 US Presidential Election: In what could possibly be the last and final deciding debate to decide the contender of the 2020 Presidential Election from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders faced off to be crowned as the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday. Under the looming clouds of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the globe and the United States of America, the debate laid bare the ideological differences between the two for anyone who was still sitting on the fence, undecided who to choose between the two Democratic presidential candidates.

Former vice president Joe Biden entered the Sunday debate ahead of Bernie Sanders on the basis of Democratic delegate count ahead of Tuesday’s primaries in Florida, Arizona, Ohio and Illinois which could possibly give him an unassailable lead (barring a last-minute postponement).

The Democratic nominee will battle it out against Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 US General Election on November 3rd.

Sanders falling behind

One of the noteworthy things from Sunday’s debate was the feeling that Sanders almost sensed Biden’s victory after the routing of Michigan, Missouri and other primaries last week. Any chance of reconciliation or cohesion between the two tall leaders in times of a national emergency went out of the window as Sanders clearly looked at pushing forward his liberal policies in front of Biden. Sanders seemed to completely ignore the olive branch extended by Biden, who adopted Senator Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy reform plan and called for free public colleges for families making $125,000 or lesser. Instead, Bernie attacked Biden for being ‘insufficiently leftist’ on issues like Social Security, campaign finance and abortion. Biden, standing with his hands in his pocket as Sanders fired one salvo after another at him, argued that voters want results and not a “revolution.”

The coronavirus conundrum

On the topic of coronavirus, Biden, who served two terms as US vice president under Barack Obama, took an offensive stance and talked about the emergency steps he would adopt to counter the pandemic and made frequent references to the White House Situation Room to buttress his pedigree in office. Biden called for building temporary medical facilities, increasing the capacity of hospitals and said he would call on the US military to help contain the coronavirus outbreak. Sanders, on the other hand, used the opportunity to drum up support for his Medicare For All platform, saying the outbreak brought to the fore the need or government-run healthcare facilities. Biden countered by saying such a system hasn’t worked for coronavirus-stricken Italy and added that in a crisis situation this could be taken care of by ensuring that no one had to pay for their treatment period. Biden clearly seemed hand-on in his vision for countering the crisis rather than Sanders, who still chose to talk about large-scale reforms and far-flung legislation than about a directly actionable plan.

Biden’s ‘pledge’ card

The image of two sparring 70-year-olds would have not calmed the nerves of voters who will decide who gets to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential Election. Sanders was critical of the young and non-traditional voters who may hold the key in the election, saying that many of his core supporters are not reliable voters. Biden’s core support base seems to come from the older population, particularly women, and from African-American voters. Biden’s pledge to name a woman as his vice-presidential nominee would have won him some support though, and help bring in young liberals to his side.

If the campaign trail progresses in a similar manner then Biden, the nominee, will have a tall order persuading supporters of Sanders who will feel left behind after the Vermont democratic socialist senator bows out from the race.