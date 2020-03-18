2020 US election: Joe Biden wins Florida, Illinois Democratic primaries

Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in Florida, the largest state at stake on Tuesday, and was cruising to victory in Illinois, according to network projections.

Voter Fred Hoffman fills out his ballot during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, U.S., March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Former vice president Joe Biden has won the Florida and Illinois primaries, notching up big victories over Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks reported.

The centrist Biden also tops the polls over the leftist Sanders in the other state voting on Tuesday — Arizona.

A win in Arizona, added to his Florida and Illinois victories, could give Biden an all-but insurmountable lead over Sanders in the race to decide who will top the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November. 

