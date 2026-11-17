In an unprecedented development on Monday (local time), Renault Group laid out simultaneous plans to hire thousands of workers and cut up to a thousand corporate jobs. The staff expansion will take place at the carmaker’s French plants to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles. On the flip side, the white-collar job reduction will be facilitated through voluntary departures, according to a Reuters report.

The latest workforce changes at Renault come months after the automaker announced that it was restructuring its engineering division in June. At the time, the focus was on reducing costs and development times while also staying in the race against new Chinese rivals.

Late last month, Microsoft announced a new voluntary exit offer for certain employees in India, the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The huge development involved about 60,000 employees, or more than a quarter of its global workforce, according to Reuters, as the tech giant sought to maintain costs and further boost its AI investments.

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Other high-focus tech companies such as Google, Meta and Verizon have also recently grabbed attention for presenting their employees with the same choice.

How many Renault jobs were impacted in the hiring-layoff news?

The automaker, which previously entered into a strategic partnership with Ford, employs 175,000 people in the production part of its business. As per its latest announcement regarding the workforce shakeup, the company seeks to add 2,000 roles for EV production.

A Reuters report, citing Renault’s industrial director Thierry Charvet, revealed these additions would include 1,650 blue-collar workers for factories, while 250 workers are indirectly linked to production. The remaining new introductions would be 100 young graduates.

On the other hand, the company also mapped out its plans to cut 1,000 jobs from white-collar positions, all made on a voluntary basis, according to Charvet. The layoffs will target Renault’s entire French industrial footprint, including quality control and supply chain operations. Assembly line workers, however, won’t be included in this round.

The automaker is also initiating a major training program of nearly 500,000 hours to assist with staff transitions in light of the simultaneous layoff and hiring rounds.

Renault is going strong, says automaker’s industrial director

Industrial Director Thierry Charvet said on Monday that the automaker’s numbers are holding strong, attributing the success to its commercial vans and EVs such as the R5.

“In both of these segments, we had been somewhat shielded from competition in recent years, specifically from Chinese companies. But we knew that this competition was coming; we had already seen signs of it at the (October) Paris Motor Show,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

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The EV sales jump, in turn, is a result of the ongoing US war in Iran, which triggered drastic petrol price hikes, pushing customers’ attention towards alternatives. Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association showed how a surge in interest for electrified cars boosted Europe’s new-car market in September. New-car registrations jumped 10.2% year-on-year to 1.36 million vehicles across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association.

While registrations for petrol and diesel fell 20.6% and 28.2%, they soared 59.9%, 24% and 5.3% for battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles, respectively. Volkswagen and Renault faced heavy competition from Chinese automakers as registration for both brands slipped between 2.9% and 0.7%. Conversely, the combined market share for four Chinese carmakers (Chery, BYD, Geely and SAIC) jumped to 14.6% from 9.6% the previous year, according to Reuters.

Last month, Renault unveiled its plans to invest over €10 billion ($11 billion) in France over the next five years. The company is particularly focused on introducing affordable models and EVs to the French lineup. Renault Group even beat third-quarter revenue expectations in late October, as its revenue surged 1.4% to €11.6 billion ($13.0 billion). The company’s Paris-listed shares also rose 7.8% at one point, staying on track to achieve its biggest daily gain since 2022.

Beyond the workforce shakeups at Renault, other global automakers to announce significant job cuts this year include Volkswagen, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Ford and Bosch. In addition to rising competition from Chinese rivals, other factors prompting restructuring include US tariffs and the hefty cost of simultaneously funding traditional models and the newly emerging electric vehicles.