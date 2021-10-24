2 killed, 7 injured in gas blast in China

The cause of the accident is being investigated. (Representational image: Reuters)

Two people were killed and seven others injured in a gas explosion at a residential building in the Chinese port city of Dalian on Sunday. A huge fire that broke out after the explosion has been extinguished and the wounded were admitted to the hospital, state-run CGTN-TV reported. The cause of the accident is being investigated. This is the second such explosion in a week.

On October 21, four people were killed and 47 others injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern China’s Liaoning province.

Video footage shared online shows the massive destruction of a three-story building, with debris littered across the area and nearby buildings affected. Cars parked near the restaurant were also damaged.