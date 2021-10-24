  • MORE MARKET STATS

2 killed, 7 injured in gas blast in China

By: |
October 24, 2021 9:21 AM

On October 21, four people were killed and 47 others injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern China's Liaoning province.

china blastThe cause of the accident is being investigated. (Representational image: Reuters)

Two people were killed and seven others injured in a gas explosion at a residential building in the Chinese port city of Dalian on Sunday. A huge fire that broke out after the explosion has been extinguished and the wounded were admitted to the hospital, state-run CGTN-TV reported. The cause of the accident is being investigated. This is the second such explosion in a week.

On October 21, four people were killed and 47 others injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern China’s Liaoning province.

Related News

Video footage shared online shows the massive destruction of a three-story building, with debris littered across the area and nearby buildings affected. Cars parked near the restaurant were also damaged.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. 2 killed 7 injured in gas blast in China
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Deal on Joe Biden’s USD 2T plan edges closer; Kamala Harris is ‘confident’
2US envoy urges North Korea to end ‘provocations’, accept offer of talks
3UK says time running out for solution in Brexit trade talks