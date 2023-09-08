scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

2 attacks by Islamist insurgents in Mali leave 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead

The Malian government announcement said its forces, in responding to the attacks, killed some 50 assailants. Three days of national mourning to honour the civilians and troops killed begin Friday.

Written by Associated Press
mali attack, islamic state, islamic insurgent, mali insurgency,
The insurgents are preventing the desert city from being supplied with basic goods.

Two attacks by Islamist insurgents in the restive north of Mali on Thursday killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers, according to a provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta read on state television.

A passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger river and a Malian military position in Bamba further downstream in the Gao region were targeted, according to the statement, which said the attacks have been claimed by Islamist extremist insurgent group JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida.

Also Read

The Malian government announcement said its forces, in responding to the attacks, killed some 50 assailants. Three days of national mourning to honour the civilians and troops killed begin Friday.

Also Read

Timbuktu has been blockaded by armed groups since late August, when the Malian army deployed reinforcements to the region. The insurgents are preventing the desert city from being supplied with basic goods.

Over 30,000 residents have fled the city and a nearby region, according to an August report by the United Nations’ humanitarian agency. The deadly attacks come as the UN prepares to withdraw its 17,000-strong peacekeeping mission MINUSMA from Mali at the government’s request. The pullout is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

More Stories on
islamic state

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 07:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS