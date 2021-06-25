18 killed, 16 injured in fire at martial arts centre in China

The fire broke out in Zhecheng County in Henan Province on early Friday. (Representational image: Reuters)

A massive fire ripped through a martial arts school in central China on Friday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 16 others. The fire broke out in Zhecheng County in Henan Province on early Friday. It was unclear what had caused the fire.

A total of 18 people were killed and 16 were injured in a fire at a martial arts centre in Zhecheng County on Friday, the state-run CGTN-TV reported.

The fire has been extinguished, the report said.

Further details are awaited.