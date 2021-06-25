  • MORE MARKET STATS

18 killed, 16 injured in fire at martial arts centre in China

June 25, 2021 9:32 AM

A total of 18 people were killed and 16 were injured in a fire at a martial arts centre in Zhecheng County on Friday, the state-run CGTN-TV reported.

The fire broke out in Zhecheng County in Henan Province on early Friday.

A massive fire ripped through a martial arts school in central China on Friday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 16 others. The fire broke out in Zhecheng County in Henan Province on early Friday. It was unclear what had caused the fire.

The fire has been extinguished, the report said.

Further details are awaited.

