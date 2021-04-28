  • MORE MARKET STATS

18 injured in knife attack on kindergarten school in China

By: |
April 28, 2021 4:15 PM

Sixteen children and two teachers were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten school in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, police said.

Knife attacks mainly targeting kindergarten and middle schools and unarmed civilians in China are a common occurrence. (Representative Image/ ANI)

Sixteen children and two teachers were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten school in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, police said. The suspect has been arrested and all the injured have been sent to hospital, state-run China Global Television Network, (CGTV) reported. An investigation into the incident is underway, the report said.

Knife attacks mainly targeting kindergarten and middle schools and unarmed civilians in China are a common occurrence. Such attacks are mostly attributed by the police to disgruntled or mentally deranged people who have unaddressed grievances.

Related News

In January, this year police in the Chinese city of Kunming shot and killed a knife-wielding man who axed seven people outside a middle school and later kidnapped a boy and held him a hostage. The man, surnamed Wang, 56, axed seven people outside the gate of a middle school before kidnapping the boy in Wuhua district in the Kunming city. One of the injured had died later.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. 18 injured in knife attack on kindergarten school in China
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EU lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade treaty
2Outpour of bipartisan support from US lawmakers to Biden for extending help to India to fight COVID
3Prime Minister fined Rs 14,270 for not wearing face mask in this country; Indians not allowed to visit from May 1