A major 18-inch natural gas supply pipeline was blown up on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province that borders with Afghanistan and Iran, a Reuters report said citing a spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company.

The blast disrupted gas supply across several parts of the city as well as at least five other districts, as per the spokesperson. Meanwhile, teams of engineers have been deployed and are working to repair the damaged pipeline of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Gas supply halted – Impact in several key areas

The team of engineers at the site managed to close the main valve and extinguish the fire, preventing further damage. The gas supply however, has been completely suspended, reported Pakistan daily Express Tribune.

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The report further stated that the places where gas supply has been halted include several key areas of Quetta city and upper Balochistan, including Airport Road, Nawan Kali, Jinnah Town, A One City, Hazarganji, Kuchlak, Pishin, Ziarat, Bostan, Yaro, Karbala, and Harmuzi.

Balochistan has long been affected by the presence of separatist groups and Islamist militant outfits. The separatists have been engaged in a prolonged conflict with the state, frequently targeting government installations and security forces. They accuse the federal government in Islamabad of denying local communities their rightful share of the province’s vast mineral wealth.

Who is responsible for the attack?

According to a preliminary assessment by the bomb disposal squad, cited by The Express Tribune, the explosion was “a clear case of sabotage”. The report further stated that “terrorists” had placed explosives under the pipeline and triggered them, leading to the complete destruction of a significant portion of the line.

However, no one has come forward to claim the responsibility of the attack.

What eyewitnesses saw

According to the report, eyewitnesses said the explosion was extremely powerful, triggering a huge fire in the pipeline. Flames shot high into the sky, leaving residents in panic and confusion.

Officials from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) told the Express Tribune that repair work on the damaged eight-foot section would begin once law enforcement agencies give security clearance. They added that the restoration process is likely to take between 12 and 24 hours, after which gas supply is likely to resume.

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Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams reached the spot soon after the incident and launched a detailed investigation. Early findings indicate that the blast was aimed at a section of the pipeline passing beneath a bridge. Authorities have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence.

The report further added that the incident is part of a rising number of attacks on gas infrastructure in Balochistan. Meanwhile, residents have called on the administration to restore gas supply at the earliest and ensure better protection to avoid similar incidents in the future.