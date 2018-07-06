​​​
  3. 17 killed in blasts at small Mexican fireworks factory

Two explosions on Thursday at a small fireworks factory in central Mexico left at least 17 people dead and several others injured, authorities said.

By: | Mexico City | Published: July 6, 2018 3:19 AM
The blasts occurred at a facility in Tultepec, a town in central Mexico State known for its fireworks production, Xinhua reported.

The state Public Security Secretariat confirmed the death toll, while state governor Alfredo del Mazo said he dispatched officials to the site to attend to residents affected by the blasts, the media reported.

Preliminary reports said two explosions took place in the morning at fireworks-making workshops in La Saucera, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Tultepec.

The first blast occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time (14:30 GMT). The second explosion occurred minutes later, after police and rescue workers had arrived to help the victims.

