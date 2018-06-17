17 dead in Venezuela club stampede

Police van outside the nightclub in Caracas, Venezuela, where at least 17 people died on Saturday. (Image: Reuters)

At least 17 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in a nightclub in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Interior Minister Néstor Reverol has confirmed.

“The stampede was triggered when a tear-gas canister was set off during a brawl,” BBC reported quoting the Minister.

Party-goers were celebrating the end of the school year and several of the dead are reported to be minors.

Seven people have been arrested over the incident, the Interior Minister said.

The stampede took place at the Club Los Cotorros in the El Paraíso district in western Caracas, according to the local media.