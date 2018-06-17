​​​
  3. 17 dead in Venezuela club stampede

17 dead in Venezuela club stampede

At least 17 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in a nightclub in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Interior Minister Néstor Reverol has confirmed.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 4:32 AM
Police van outside the nightclub in Caracas, Venezuela, where at least 17 people died on Saturday. (Image: Reuters)

At least 17 people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in a nightclub in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the Interior Minister Néstor Reverol has confirmed.

“The stampede was triggered when a tear-gas canister was set off during a brawl,” BBC reported quoting the Minister.

Party-goers were celebrating the end of the school year and several of the dead are reported to be minors.

Seven people have been arrested over the incident, the Interior Minister said.

The stampede took place at the Club Los Cotorros in the El Paraíso district in western Caracas, according to the local media.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top