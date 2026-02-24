After serving diners in west London for 16 years, Rangrez in Hammersmith is preparing to shut its doors for good. Its owner, Harman Singh Kapoor, says the decision has not come easily.

Kapoor, who ran the Indian restaurant with his wife, announced on X that Rangrez would close next month. In his post, he called it a “difficult decision” after “16 unforgettable years.” He cited “rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis” and said a “lack of proper support from the Met Police” made it impossible to continue.

The closing is the end of a business that had been part of the local dining scene for over a decade and a half. But for Kapoor, the story of Rangrez in recent years has been about more than food.

After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month.



Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to… pic.twitter.com/FvlUWNAj0y — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) February 23, 2026

From restaurant owner to activist

Kapoor said he will now turn his full attention to activism. In his post, he wrote that it was time to “dedicate myself fully to activism without distraction,” adding, “You can disrupt my business, but not my will.”

He has previously spoken about threats he and his family allegedly received after he posted a video criticising the Khalistan movement. In 2023, he claimed his restaurant was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters shortly after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised.

At the time, Kapoor publicly asked, “Do we have to die for the police to take action,” alleging that he, his wife and their children faced death threats, abusive calls and online intimidation. He also claimed that attackers put pressure on him to remove his video and raise slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad” and “Hindustan Murdabad”.

The UK police said officers attended the scene, spoke to the victim and put safeguarding measures in place, including reviewing CCTV and offering additional protection. Kapoor, however, maintained that those responsible were not brought to justice and that his family continued to live in fear.

The controversy surrounding Kapoor’s stance has kept his restaurant in the public eye. Something that started off as a political disagreement spilled into real-world consequences, at least according to the owner.

At the same time, Rangrez was also operating in a challenging climate for hospitality businesses across London, where many small restaurants have struggled with rising costs and changing customer patterns.

Now, with Rangrez set to close, the long-running dispute appears to have reached a final chapter for the Hammersmith establishment.

Netizens react

“It`s always sad when things like this happen but I admire your resilience and never ever give up, I certainly hope you come back from all of this much stronger,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Very sad. I hate the way society is heading. Very scary future unless things change massively.”

“Don’t let them win,” urged a user.

But not everyone agreed with Kapoor’s version of events. One critic wrote, “Believe the issue is the owner.Anyone can go read the glowing reviews: ZERO Stars. Despite high prices suggesting a quality experience, the food was extremely disappointing. I have had better microwaves & uber takaways for less than 1/4 the price. But don’t tell me, it’s EVERYONE else’s fault.”