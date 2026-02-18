An Indian-origin truck driver based in Canada has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to smuggle a massive consignment of methamphetamine into the country, Canadian border authorities said.

On February 4, a commercial truck arriving from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry was referred for secondary inspection by officers of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). During a detailed examination of the trailer, officers, assisted by a detector dog, discovered 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine.

The narcotics weighed a total of 266.4 kilograms, according to a CBSA release issued on Tuesday.

Charges laid by RCMP

The CBSA arrested 29-year-old Kulbir Singh, a resident of Woodstock, Ontario, and transferred him along with the seized drugs to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Singh has been charged with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The case is now before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario. Authorities noted that the charges are subject to validation by the court.

Rising meth seizures in Southern Ontario

The latest arrest comes amid a sharp rise in methamphetamine seizures along the Canada–US border. Since January 1, 2025, CBSA officers in Southern Ontario alone have seized 616.5 kilograms of methamphetamine originating from the United States.

According to CBSA enforcement data, a total of 2,397 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized across Canada last year. Authorities also reported large interceptions of other illicit drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other opioids.

Government response

Commenting on the seizure, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said the government remains focused on protecting communities from the harms of illegal drugs.

“Our government’s top priority is to ensure the safety and security of Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA and the RCMP for their dedication to stopping criminal activity and for safeguarding communities across Canada from the damaging effects of drugs. Border services officers serve as our first line of defence against transnational crime,” he said.

Pattern of cases involving Indo-Canadian truckers

The arrest follows another high-profile case announced earlier this month involving an Indo-Canadian trucker in British Columbia. The CBSA said Satnam Singh was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a “significant amount” of methamphetamine across the Abbotsford–Huntingdon port of entry.

In that case, on November 2, 2025, CBSA officers examined a commercial vehicle returning from the US and, with the help of a detector dog team, found 12 boxes containing 314 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside the truck and trailer. The agency described it as the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford–Huntingdon crossing.

Industry alarm over repeated incidents

A growing number of cases involving Indo-Canadian truck drivers has raised alarm within the transport sector. In August 2025, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said it had been repeatedly warning governments that problems linked to immigration and enforcement within the industry were becoming increasingly evident and needed urgent attention.