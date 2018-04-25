13 killed in latest Nigeria church attack

Two Catholic priest and 11 Parishioners were killed in a early morning attacked at a church. (Reuters)

At least 13 people lost their lives when suspected herdsmen attacked a church in central north Benue State on Tuesday, a government spokesperson said.

Terver Akase, the state governor’s spokesperson, who confirmed the killings, said the governor has cut short his vacation to return home and address the security challenge occasioned by the ongoing killing of Benue people by armed Fulani herdsmen, Xinhua reported.

Two Catholic priest and 11 Parishioners were killed in a early morning attacked at a church.

The attack took place at St. Ignatius Quasi Catholic Parish, Ukpor, MbaLom, Gwer East local government area of the state.

Eye witnesses said the herdsmen stormed the church during morning funeral mass and shot the victims dead.

They told police and journalists that the attackers stormed the church at about 5:00 a.m. local time when the funeral mass was going on and killed the priests and 11 parishioners.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as vile and satanic the killing of worshipers and two priests at the church in Benue.

This brings the number of people killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen to 45 since Governor Samuel Ortom proceeded on his annual leave.

Last week, killings took place in Logo, Guma, Makurdi and Naka areas of the state by suspected Fulani militia.