11 killed, 25 trapped by blast at mine in China

At least 11 people were killed and 25 others trapped today when a truck carrying explosives blew up at a construction site of an an iron ore project in China’s northeastern Liaoning Province.

The accident occurred at about 4:10 pm in Nanfen district in Benxi, a prefecture-level city. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, state television CCTV reported.

The rescuers are in contact with some of the trapped miners and rescue efforts are underway, the report said.

Though the number of deaths has reduced at mines in recent years, mining accidents are common in China.

In May, a methane gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in central China’s Hunan province, killing at least five workers.

In December last year, six people were killed and 20 others injured in another accident in a coal mine in southwest Chinas Guizhou Province.