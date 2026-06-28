A civilian aircraft carrying a group of skydivers crashed in eastern France on Sunday morning, reported AFP citing local media. At least 11 people were killed in the crash, according to The Mirror report.

The aircraft came down in the town of Tomblaine near the city of Nancy in northeastern France. Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing local media, reported that the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. French newspaper L’Est Républicain said the plane was carrying skydivers when the accident took place.

Casualties and emergency response

According to The Mirror, 11 people died in the crash. Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the incident and secured the area.

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A local prefecture told Reuters that the aircraft belonged to a parachutist school. The pilot and all 10 passengers died in the crash. The victims included five students and five instructors.

Earlier media reports had suggested that three people had ejected before the crash. But the prefecture later told Reuters that everyone on board was killed.

Police issue warning

French police sealed off the crash site and urged residents to stay away so emergency teams could carry out rescue and recovery operations, reported AFP citing local media.

Police issued a public warning that said, “Absolutely avoid the Salvador Allende street area. To allow free access for emergency services and law enforcement, do not go there.”

France’s Interior Ministry told Reuters that Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was on his way to the crash site to oversee the government’s response.