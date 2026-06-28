Europe’s record-breaking heatwave has claimed at least 1,000 excess lives in France alone, as temperatures climbed to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several parts of the continent and storms battered other regions, reported Reuters. Scientists have called the heatwave the worst ever recorded in Europe, warning that climate change has made such extreme weather far more likely.

France’s public health agency said most of the people who died because of the heat were elderly. Officials expect the death toll to increase as more information comes in from residential care homes and private households.

The intense heat has disrupted daily life across Europe. It has affected transport services, damaged infrastructure, reduced electricity generation and placed heavy pressure on hospitals and emergency services.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said millions of people remain exposed to dangerous temperatures. “Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling,” he wrote on X.

Tedros warned that climate change has made extreme heat a regular occurrence instead of a rare event. “Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the ‘once-in-a-generation’ heatwave is now occurring nearly annually. We were warned,” he said, adding that homes, workplaces and schools across Europe are not prepared for such conditions.

Scientists said the latest heatwave would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change, reported Reuters. They said soaring night-time temperatures became around 100 times more likely than they were just two decades ago because of global warming.

How has heatwave affected Europe?

Several countries recorded unusually high temperatures over the weekend. Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland registered new temperature records, while storms struck parts of France and caused fresh disruption.

In Germany, rail services on a major route in North Rhine-Westphalia were reduced because of the weather, reported Reuters. Authorities also suspended tram services in the eastern city of Leipzig. Local media reported that many residents stayed indoors until sunset to avoid the intense afternoon heat.

In Vatican City, Pope Leo thanked thousands of worshippers who attended Sunday’s prayer at Saint Peter’s Square despite the scorching temperatures.

The extreme weather also affected Europe’s rivers. Higher water temperatures and lower river levels disrupted power generation and threatened agriculture.

Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant reduced electricity production once again because the Danube River, which provides cooling water to the plant, had become too warm.

Italy also faced growing concerns over water shortages. The flow of the Po River dropped sharply, allowing seawater to move about 18 kilometres inland. Officials warned that the changing river conditions could damage farmland and protected wetlands in the Po Delta.

The heatwave also led to several drowning incidents as people tried to cool off in rivers and lakes. In Italy, rescue teams searched for the husband of cabinet minister Eugenia Roccella after he went missing while swimming in Lake Vico, about 70 kilometres from Rome, reported Reuters.

Will the heatwave ease in coming days?

Weather conditions have started changing in parts of Western Europe, but authorities warned that the crisis is not yet over. France’s weather agency said temperatures have dropped in many parts of the country, although several northeastern regions remain under heat alerts.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the effects of the heatwave could continue even after temperatures begin to fall. “The episode is not finished,” she told broadcaster BFM, as reported by Reuters.

Thunderstorms brought cooler air to parts of France late on Saturday, but they also caused widespread disruption. Electricity provider Enedis said around 36,000 households in northern and central France remained without power on Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologists expect thunderstorms to affect parts of France, Germany and the Czech Republic over the next two days. They also forecast cooler weather across much of Western Europe this week, while the heatwave shifts deeper into Central Europe and the Balkans.

Authorities in the Czech Republic urged people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities because high temperatures had also increased ground-level ozone pollution, creating poor air quality in several regions.