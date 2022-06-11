100 days on, Ukraine in tough spot as cholera spreads in Mariupol, artillery shortage hits forces – Top War Updates

In Need Of Weapons



Ukraine has urged Western countries to deliver weapons faster as the Russian army continues to invade the east of the country. Ukrainian officials have revealed that the war in the east has now primarily become an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned. If the US and other countries fulfill their promise of sending more and better weapons, Ukraine would still have a fighting chance in the east.

Outbreak Of Dysentry, Cholera



The mayor of Mariupol has said that the sanitation system in the city is broken and corpses are now rotting on the streets, reported Reuters. Vadym Boichenko told national television that there is an outbreak of dysentery and cholera. The war which has already claimed a thousand lives, will claim more if cholera isn’t controlled in time. According to a Reuters report, Boichenko has called the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to create a humanitarian corridor so that remaining residents are allowed to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.

Mariupol Deaths



On June 10th, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general reported deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol. The office has said that as of now at least 287 children have died since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24th and over 492 have been injured.

Battle Of Sievierodonetsk



Ukrainian forces have mostly left the city’s residential areas but have not yet yielded their foothold on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River. Sievierodonetsk, a city in Luhansk, has been under steady attack and as of now, has not been claimed by Russia or Moscow-backed separatists. The Luhansk and Donetsk regions together make up the Donbas area.

Russia Using Anti-Ship Missiles



According to an AP report, a British military intelligence report has said that the Russian forces have allegedly been launching 1960s-era anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine. Britain’s Defence Ministry in a daily update said that Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles.