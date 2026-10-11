One Indian died and at least 10 were among those injured in an attack on Riyadh’s international airport in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said. Twelve people have been declared dead while over 300 others have sustained injuries as per official reports.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack on Riyadh’s international airport, Reuters reported. The dead include including four Saudis and two Bangladeshis. The other victims were from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, according to Saudi authorities cited by Reuters.

The attack was described by Reuters as the deadliest strike of its kind on Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

What Indian embassy said

The embassy said it had contacted local authorities and hospital officials to check on the injured Indians and their condition. It would share further updates as more information became available.

The embassy also urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, follow instructions from local authorities and avoid circulating videos or news related to the ongoing events.

In the advisory, it asked Indians to stay indoors when necessary and rely on official channels for information.

What happened at Riyadh airport?

Saudi Arabia faced another security incident on Sunday when an unidentified projectile targeted the airport and caused a fire, according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, as reported by Reuters. The coalition also said Saudi air defences intercepted a cruise missile near King Khalid International Airport.

The coalition identified Terminal 4 as the target of projectile but did not provide further details. The airport remained closed following Saturday’s attack, and authorities had not clarified the full extent of the damage or when operations would resume.

The latest incidents followed warnings from the Houthis that airlines, airport employees and travellers should avoid Saudi airports and airspace because of the risk of further attacks. The group excluded airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina from its warning.

The attack on Saturday was the third incident involving Riyadh airport in a week, Reuters reported. The two earlier incidents killed four people, and one caused extensive damage to a Saudi commercial aircraft parked on the airport’s tarmac.

Houthi-Saudi conflict

Saudi Arabia has stepped up its military involvement in Yemen after the Houthis seized strategic territory along the Red Sea coast, Reuters reported. Riyadh launched strikes against the group and backed a counteroffensive by Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The Houthis have warned that further Saudi military action would invite retaliation. Yemen’s Houthi-run foreign ministry said on Sunday that its response would follow the principle of reciprocity. “Unless the Saudi enemy stops its aggression and interference in Yemen, worse is yet to come, God willing,” the ministry said in statements carried by Houthi-run Al Masirah television.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis, Reuters reported. Any direct US involvement could widen the conflict and increase risks to regional infrastructure.

The Houthi warnings have raised concerns for airlines, airport workers, international travellers and foreign nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

Flight operations affected

The airport closure has disrupted travel arrangements, although authorities had not announced when it would reopen, according to the reports cited.

Despite the disruption, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a long-planned international energy conference would proceed in Riyadh on Sunday. The five-day WPC Energy Congress was scheduled to take place at a convention centre around 10 km from the airport.

Saudi state television reported that more than 70 ministers, 300 company executives and representatives of over 25 international energy organisations had confirmed their attendance. It was not immediately clear whether participants would attend in person or virtually.

A ministerial meeting of the International Energy Forum was also scheduled to proceed on Sunday. A media advisory cited by Reuters said its plenary session would be held behind closed doors.

Saudi authorities also informed parents that in-person classes would be suspended and shifted to remote learning from Sunday through Thursday. The measure covered students, teachers and administrative staff.