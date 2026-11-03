An Indian-flagged cargo vessel, ‘MSV Al Jusufi,’ was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman on Monday, according to Sarbananda Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

14 Indian seafarers were on board the vessel. The Indian minister confirmed in a Tuesday morning tweet that one of those sailors passed away after tragically succumbing to his injuries. 13 other crew members were safely evacuated and rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.

The deceased Indian seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

“The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer,” Sonowal added in his post on X.

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According to global shipping tracking intelligence tracker MarineTraffic (reported 18 hours, 7 minutes ago), MSV Al Jusufi currently remains in the Oman Gulf. The cargo sailing under the Indian flag is 52 metres long and 12 metres wide.

Sonowal’s update came after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Monday that a vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman, damaging its starboard side. According to a warning the agency issued yesterday, the incident occurred nine nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, at 2020 GMT Sunday.

“The Master reports the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile which has caused a hole on the starboard side,” UKMTO said.

While the crew was reported safe and no environmental impact was recorded, the UKMTO didn’t identify the vessel. It remains unclear who was responsible for the attack. In the meantime, the agency advised vessels crossing the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, as authorities investigate the recent incident.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️



On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman.



While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 3, 2026

This is a developing story.