Two helicopters crashed into each other in the Mt Everest region on Tuesday morning, according to regional officials. One foreigner was confirmed dead killed, while one Nepali injured, in the aftermath of the heartrending tragedy at Nepal’s Everest Base camp. Chief of Police Solukhumbu Mausam Tamang said that the helicopters involved in the crash were from Fish Tail Air and Dynasty Air.

A shocking video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. The major helicopter accident occurred just days after a fire broke out at a hotel along the trekking route to Mount Everest Base Camp in Dingboche, Nepal, on October 30. All staff and guests were evacuated safely, and no casualties were reported. ALSO READ ‘We’re going to crash’: Cockpit audio reveals final moments of Florida plane crash – Watch Major helicopter accident in Nepal: Two helicopters collide near Mount Everest. One person has reportedly been killed. pic.twitter.com/sYCy3zyNRq — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) November 3, 2026 This is a developing story.