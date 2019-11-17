What is Receipt Budget?

Receipt Budget definition: The Receipt Budget is an important document that lets us know from where does the government earns its revenue and in what form.

Receipt Budget meaning: What are the components of the government budget? From where does the government earn its revenue? Or, what is the government’s overall debt position? Answers to these questions can be best understood from the Receipt Budget, a budget document that shows the revenues, assets, and liabilities of the government. Along with Annual Financial Statement, Finance Bill, Expenditure Budget etc., the Receipt Budget is an important document that lets us know from where does the government earns its revenue and in what form.

What is a Receipt Budget?

The Receipt Budget is an extensive document prepared as a part of the Union Budget of India exercise to showcase the break-up of the government’s receipts from various income sources. The Receipt Budget is a statement showing the revenue receipts and the capital receipts of the government typically over four time-periods – Actual of the previous-to-previous year, Budget Estimates for the current year and Revised Estimates for the current year, and lastly the Budget Estimates for the next year.

Parts of the Receipt Budget

There are two parts to the Receipt Budget. While Part A carries information about the Receipts, Part B has the detailed Asset and Liability statements.