What is Power Steering?

What is meant by power steering? Power steering is an advanced form of steering system in which the overall effort required by the driver is reduced.

Power steering meaning: The steering system of a vehicle is one of its key components. It is formed of several different mechanical components that work in synergy and translate the turning of the steering wheel by the driver into the rotation of the front wheels of the automobile. Steering systems can broadly be divided into two categories. These are namely the standard steering system and a power-assisted steering system.

What is meant by power steering? What is the difference between power steering and normal steering?

Power steering is an advanced form of steering system in which the overall effort required by the driver is reduced through an increase in the force applied on the steering wheel with the help of either electric or hydraulic assistance.

How does power steering work? Three main types of power steering: