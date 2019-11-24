What is Form 16? Form 16 reflects the tax deducted at source (TDS) during the financial year.

Form 16 meaning, Form 16A, Form 16B download: Form 16 is a crucial document for a salaried individual, especially if the employer has deducted tax on income. Form 16 is essentially a certificate provided by the employer to the employee showing the amount of tax deducted from the salary income. When an employee files his income tax return, Form 16 helps one see how much tax has already been paid, and what is due to be paid. The employers need to issue Form 16 to their employees by June 15th of the financial year, following the financial year in which the salary was paid, and tax was deducted.

Form 16 reflects the tax deducted at source (TDS) during the financial year. The TDS deducted by the employer is deposited with the Income Tax Department. Further, Form 16 also shows any additional income as reported by the employee and the various deductions availed by the employee to bring down the tax liability.

How do I get Form 16? Can I get Form 16 online?

Download Form 16 for salaried employees: Form 16 can be downloaded from the TRACES portal by the employer before handing it over to the employee. A detailed break-up of the allowances and perquisites received by the employee along with the Standard Deduction needs to be shown in Form 16. Form 16 has two parts – One is Form 16A, and the other is Form 16B.

What is Form 16A for salaried employees? Form 16A components:

Part A of Form 16 gives the summary of tax collected on behalf of the employee from the salary income and deposited in the government account. Following are the components of Form 16A:

Personal information of the employee as well as the employer: For instance, the name of the employer and the individual, address details, PAN details of both (individual and employer) along with the employer’s TAN details. TAN is the number assigned to an account responsible for the deduction and collection of tax.

Assessment Year or AY: This refers to the year in which the income is getting assessed, which means it is the year in which the taxpayer needs to work on the tax return processes. For instance, in the case of income earned between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017, the Assessment Year will be 2017-18.

Time period: The period for which the taxpayer was employed with the employer/organization in the concerned Financial Year.

Summary of the salary paid to the employee

The date on which the tax was deducted from the salary

The date on which tax deposit in the account of the government is made

Summary of tax deducted and deposited quarterly with the Income Tax Department

Acknowledgement Number of the TDS Payment

What is Form 16B? Form 16B components:

Form 16 Part B is a consolidated statement covering details regarding any other income as disclosed by the employee to the organization, salary paid, amount of tax paid, and tax due, if any. Following are the components of Form 16B: