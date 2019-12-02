What is Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)?

What is the EBS system in cars? Electronic Brakeforce Distribution or EBD for short works on the principle that not every wheel on a vehicle requires the same amount of braking force.

date 2019-12-02

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution definition, advantages, components: What is the EBS system in cars? Electronic Brakeforce Distribution or EBD for short works on the principle that not every wheel on a vehicle requires the same amount of braking force. When a vehicle brakes, its weight shifts across the four wheels, and each wheel doesn't always support the same amount of weight. As a result of this, the force applied to each wheel must be different as well. That's where the Electronic Brakeforce Distribution or EBD comes in.

How does Electronic Brakeforce Distribution or EBS braking work?

When braking, the weight of the vehicle shifts across its four wheels. If you brake too hard, more often than not, the momentum of the vehicle keeps it moving at a speed which is faster than the speed at which its wheels are rotating. That results in loss of traction between the tyres and the road surface. The resulting traction loss can cause the vehicle to lose control. EBD aims at ensuring the right braking force for every wheel.

What is the difference between EBD and ABS?

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution or EBD is an extension of the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). It ensures that the right amount of force is applied to each wheel in order to bring it to a complete halt. Though the Anti-Lock Braking System or ABS ensures that the wheels do not lock under heavy braking, EBD makes sure that each wheel gets the right amount of braking force.

Electronic Brake Force Distribution Components:

EBD hardware includes three components:

The Electronic Control Unit or the ECU receives the input from the speed sensors. It determines the slip ratio of each wheel i.e., comparing the speed of the wheel with the speed of the car. If it detects that a particular wheel is slipping, it uses the brake force modulators to apply braking force in the right amount to slow down the vehicle or bring it to a complete halt. Brake Force Modulators: The EBD system uses the brake force modulators to modulate the braking force applied on each wheel.

What are the advantages of Electronic Brake Force Distribution?

As explained, the Electronic Brakeforce Distribution ensures that the right amount of force is applied to each wheel according to the weight supported by it. Under its absence, all the wheels will be applied with the same braking force, irrespective of the traction and the weight supported. That could result in the wheel slipping and hence, a loss of control for the vehicle. EBD system ensures that this does not happen.