Market experts, economists surprised, but welcome RBI repo rate decision; say hike expected in FY23

Market experts, fund managers and economists, though called the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee’s announcements ‘needlessly dovish’, welcomed the unchanged interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to keep key interest rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive time left market experts, fund managers and economists positively surprised. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said food inflation has remained within its projections and is expected to soften however, the hardening of crude oil prices remains an upside risk. The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to ‘revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy’.

“These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth,” the RBI governor said. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to shoot up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low. This is the first MPC meeting after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

RBI monetary policy needlessly dovish? When to expect a change?

Market experts said that the MPC statements and the comments from the RBI governor were ‘needlessly dovish’. Arvind Chari, CIO, Quantum Advisors, said, “The RBI should be preparing the markets on the change in policy. The backdrop has changed. A) Global commodity prices pressures remain; B) The developed world central bankers are normalising monetary policy; and C) We are no longer in crisis and hence do not need crisis time rates and monetary support.” Given that the government has assumed the mantle of supporting and reviving growth, the RBI needs to prioritise financial stability and inflation. He added, “We continue to maintain that the RBI will move its policy stance to neutral. It will move the operational policy rate to the Repo rate. And it will hike the Repo rate by 100 bps by March 2023.”

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “The Policy has been far more dovish than expectations, decoupling completely from the global financial tightening. Our estimates are 50bps higher than RBI’s FY23 inflation estimates. We expect the RBI to play catch up in the April policy.”

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, too maintained, “We expect the rate hike to start in the next MPC meeting. The stance of monetary policy, however, is likely to continue as accommodative.”

While several economists had expected the stance to change from accommodative to neutral, RBI continued on its stance to facilitate growth.

Rahul Bajoria, Managing Director & Chief India Economist, Barclays, said, “We think such dovish messaging on inflation makes it difficult to envisage the RBI hiking rates in the near term. While the RBI may choose to normalise the policy corridor over the next six months, we now expect repo rate hikes to only begin from Q3 2022 (i.e, the August meeting), with risks of further delays. We still expect policy rate hikes of 50bp, which would push the repo rate to 4.5 per cent by end-2022, with the reverse repo rate likely rising to 4.25 per cent by that time.”

“The RBI surprised on the Dovish side by leaving the repo and the reverse repo rates unchanged. As a result of the governor’s accommodative stance, while it will yield market profits for the banks and banking companies, market participants would closely monitor this move to see if they are falling behind the curve, since all major global central banks are turning neutral from dovish,” said Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor.