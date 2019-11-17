What is Anti-Lock Braking System?

Anti-Lock Braking System working: ABS or an Anti-Lock Braking System is a piece of safety equipment that prevents the wheels of a vehicle from locking up under emergency, panic, or harsh braking conditions.

Anti-Lock Braking System meaning, benefits: How does Anti-Lock Braking System work? Do ABS brakes stop faster? Which is better ABS or non-ABS? In this definition of the Anti-Lock Braking System, we seek to answer these common queries. ABS or an Anti-Lock Braking System is a piece of safety equipment that prevents the wheels of a vehicle from locking up under emergency, panic, or harsh braking conditions. Thanks to the latest safety regulations, nearly all four and two-wheelers nowadays come with an ABS. In case of sudden braking, there is a possibility of an immediate loss of traction between the tyres and the road surface. This can cause tyres to skid. The situation becomes worse when all this happens uncontrollably. In such a case, the vehicle continues to be in motion, and the loss of grip may result in the driver or the rider losing control over the steering of the vehicle. This may, in turn, lead to an accident. That’s where an ABS comes to the rescue!

How does Anti-Lock Braking System work?

The working of an Anti-Lock Braking System or ABS includes the following processes:

In a vehicle, wheel speed sensors are located on the wheels that monitor the speed of each wheel. The electronic control unit (ECU) reads the signal from each sensor. After the speed sensors detect that the speed of any of the wheel(s) is reducing drastically compared to others, the ECU sends the signal to the valves of the respective wheel(s) to reduce the brake pressure, and the valves get closed.

After this, the wheels start to accelerate again, and the signal is sent to the ECU one more time, which in turn sends the signal to open the valve and increase the brake pressure, and hence, brakes are applied.

The cycle repeats itself until the application of brakes becomes normal.

What is the benefit of Anti-Lock Braking System or ABS?

When an ABS works, the brakes are applied and released numerous times in one second, and hence, the system ensures that the wheels do not lock up under hard braking. The vehicle slows down while maintaining its grip, and the available traction also allows the driver to give steering inputs. This helps the driver steer the vehicle to avoid an accident. The advanced Anti-Locking Braking System hence offers significant benefits over normal brakes.