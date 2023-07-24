YouTube Shortcuts you must know

Jul 24, 2023

Ankita Baidya

To open up the entire list of shortcuts, press Shift + ?

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

You might come across many other shortcuts for exploring videos on YouTube but here are the ones that you will definitely need.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

To pause any video, you can press "k." To resume back, press the same key.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

To mute any video, you can press "m." To resume back, press the same key.

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

To jump to the nect video, press Shift + N. It will play the next video on the playlist or the next suggested video.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

To jump to the previous video, press Shift + P. this shortcut can be used only when you are using a playlist.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

To jump the video forward by a few seconds, you can press "l." This will take your video forward by 10 seconds.

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

To jump the video backward by a few seconds, you can press "j." This will take your video backward by 10 seconds.

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

To increase the rate of your video, press ">" key.

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

To decrease the rate of your video, press "<" key.

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

To skip to any specific portion of the video, press a number between 1 to 9. 

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

Follow FE Tech Bytes on

LinkedIn

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

If one wishes to go to the starting point of the video, they can press 0.