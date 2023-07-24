YouTube Shortcuts you must know

Jul 24, 2023
To open up the entire list of shortcuts, press Shift + ?
You might come across many other shortcuts for exploring videos on YouTube but here are the ones that you will definitely need.
To pause any video, you can press "k." To resume back, press the same key.
To mute any video, you can press "m." To resume back, press the same key.
To jump to the nect video, press Shift + N. It will play the next video on the playlist or the next suggested video.
To jump to the previous video, press Shift + P. this shortcut can be used only when you are using a playlist.
To jump the video forward by a few seconds, you can press "l." This will take your video forward by 10 seconds.
To jump the video backward by a few seconds, you can press "j." This will take your video backward by 10 seconds.
To increase the rate of your video, press ">" key.
To decrease the rate of your video, press "<" key.
To skip to any specific portion of the video, press a number between 1 to 9.
