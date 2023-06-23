YouTube is cracking down on fan channels 

Jun 23, 2023

Ankita Baidya

YouTube has updated its policies in regards to fan channels and  impersonation.

Fan channels created by other users frequently focus on larger channels that have been online for a while.

There is a narrow line between adoration and outright impersonation but content of fan channels is based on original channel.

To overcome this, YouTube has revised its guidelines on impersonation, how it relates to fan channels that often cross that thin line,

Fan channels are permitted under the new policy, but it must be evident that they are fan accounts rather than copies of the original content.

A channel can be terminated if it replicates the general design of another channel as well as minute elements like a profile photo or background.

Creators are urged to make it clear that the account is a fan channel in order to get around this.

The updated policy will come into effect on August 21. Channels who don't follow will fall under "impersonation" category.

