Jul 21, 2023
Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Smart TV A series in India.
The line-up comes with a choice of three colours: 32-, 40-, and 43-inch.
The Xiaomi Smart TV A series is an entry-level smart TV line-up with a starting price of Rs 14,999.
Xiaomi Smart TV A series
The Xiaomi Smart TV A series run Google TV software.
The Xiaomi Smart TV A series comes with PatchWall+, service that gives access to iver 200 live channels.
The Xiaomi Smart TV A series is powered by a 4-core Cortex A35 processor.
You get 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
Connectivity options include 2x HDMI (1x ARC for Dolby Atmos passthrough), 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, and 3,5mm audio jack.
Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi are available.
The 32-inch is HD-ready while the 40- and 43-inch models are 1080p. The panels are capable of producing over 16 million colours and use Xiaomi’s Vivi Picture Engine processing.
The TVs come with a 20W speaker setup and support Dolby Audio in addition to DTS:HD and DTS Virtual: X