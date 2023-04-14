Apr 14, 2023
Saurabh Singh
Redmi 12C with its 6.71-inch 720p display and MediaTek's Helio G85 processor is a no-brainer at Rs 9,499 (4GB/64GB). It has a cute and bubbly design with a textured back panel offering a seemingly "slip-resistant grip" that's a sight for sore eyes in the budget space these days.
Poco C51 with its 6.52-inch display and MediaTek Helio G36 chipset is on-point when it comes to giving you a no-fuss spec-sheet at a low price point starting at Rs 8,499 (4GB/64GB).
Redmi A1 Plus has MediaTek's Helio A22 processor and is fuelled by a clean and seemingly minimal Android 12 Go user experience starting at Rs 6,499 (2GB/32GB).
Moto G13 with its fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers capable of Dolby Atmos playback punches way about its price class starting at Rs 9,499 (4GB/64GB)
Samsung Galaxy M04 has MediaTek's Helio P35 and a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging. For photography, the phone comes with 50MP dual rear cameras on the back. Price starts at Rs 8,499 (4GB/128GB).