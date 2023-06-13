Both tablets strive for a sleek and minimal chassis. The Pad 6 weighs 490g and measures 6.51mm. The OnePlus Pad weighs slightly more at 552g being a slightly bigger tablet overall but measures more or less the same at 6.5mm.
Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch screen, OnePlus Pad has 11.6 inch display. Both use 2.8K 144Hz LCD panels which supports Dolby Vision content.
OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 while the Xiaomi Pad 6 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 inside.
OnePlus Pad comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.
Xiaomi Pad 6 runs MIUI 14 for Pad with Android 13 while OnePlus Pad runs OxygenOS 13.1 (also based on Android 13).
Both tablets feature 13MP rear (4K@30fps) and 8MP (1080P@30fps) front camera.
OnePlus Pad is powered by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Xiaomi Pad 6 has a smaller 8,840mAh battery and tops out at 33W fast charging support.
OnePlus Pad is priced at Rs 37,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 39,999 for 12GB/256GB. Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs 26,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 28,999 for 8GB/256GB.