xiaomi pad 6 launched
Jun 13, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The Pad 6 has an 11-inch 2.8K resolution LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 550nits of peak brightness.
The Pad 6 has an all-metal unibody design. The build is sleek and minimal.
The tablet weighs 490g and is only 6.51mm in thickness.
The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content right out of the gate.
The tablet packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
You get a 13MP camera on the back and 8MP camera on the front.
Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.
Xiaomi Pad 6 price in India starts at Rs 26,999 (6GB/128GB) and goes up to Rs 28,999 (8GB/256GB)
